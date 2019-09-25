Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Centuria Metropolitan REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

ASX CMA traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting A$3.06 ($2.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,851 shares. Centuria Metropolitan REIT has a 52-week low of A$2.28 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of A$3.27 ($2.32). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77.

Centuria Metropolitan REIT Company Profile

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) is the Responsible Entity for the ASX listed Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA). CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of 20 high quality metropolitan office assets with a portfolio value of around $1.4 billion.

