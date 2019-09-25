Cervus Equipment Corp. (CVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$327.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.50 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Cervus Equipment from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

