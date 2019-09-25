Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,190,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $736,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,804,000 after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,001 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at $44,308,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18,244.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after purchasing an additional 240,279 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 179.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 343,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,782,000 after purchasing an additional 220,562 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.06. 11,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

