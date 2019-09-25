Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 4.1% of MIG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,908,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,751,000 after buying an additional 381,226 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,937,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,444,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.12. 17,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.12. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $431.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.