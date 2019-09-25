ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $113,569.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and $113,569.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002381 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00142636 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,602.84 or 1.00179169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002423 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BigONE, OKEx, HitBTC, LBank, EXX, Huobi, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

