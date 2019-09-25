Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post $23.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.22 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported sales of $6.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 255%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $70.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.16 million to $70.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of CSSE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc acquired 95,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $844,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

