Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,154 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 395,182 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,106,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,876,000 after purchasing an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after purchasing an additional 353,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $162.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

