Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Rick Spann purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.07 per share, with a total value of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,337.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.14. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

