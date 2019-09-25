Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.50 and last traded at $111.50, 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.45.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

