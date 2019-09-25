Cintas’ (CTAS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $267.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.60.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.69. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $270.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

