Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 59.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 14,084,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,882,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

