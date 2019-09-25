Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3,413.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 199.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Ursuline F. Foley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.