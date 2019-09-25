Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.71% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000.

FLTB stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

