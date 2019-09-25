Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 110,383 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,262,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 211,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

