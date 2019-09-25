Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $8,993,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,802 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,556,908. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.