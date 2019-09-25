Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 183.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 29.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 76,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,424. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

