Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $406,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. 6,824,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,458,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

