Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $635,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.