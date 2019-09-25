Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $822,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $7.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

