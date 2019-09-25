Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIT. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

BIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. 734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

