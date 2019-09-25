Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,780 AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 68,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. 795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,698. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

