Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 9%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s share price was down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 8,741,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,850,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -544.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 976,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

