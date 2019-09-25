CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and HitBTC. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2,807.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.01015573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00087966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 337,879,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,507,448 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

