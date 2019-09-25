Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 47,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 201,260 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 81,408 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. 502,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,760. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $94.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.48.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

