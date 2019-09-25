Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Announces None Dividend of $1.00

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.26.

CNAF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.30. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Commercial National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

