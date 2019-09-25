Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) Announces GBX 1.05 Dividend

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CNC remained flat at $GBX 65.50 ($0.86) during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. Concurrent Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.07).

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

