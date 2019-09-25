ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.93, 796,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,295,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFMS. ValuEngine downgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 10,764 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,840,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,253,298 shares of company stock worth $4,150,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

