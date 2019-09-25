Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Up 5.5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.76, 1,496,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,309,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

The company has a market cap of $343.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

