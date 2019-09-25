Contrasting Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and AT&T (OTCMKTS:T)

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and AT&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 3.95 $920.15 million N/A N/A AT&T $170.76 billion 1.60 $19.37 billion $3.52 10.62

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Info Service PCL and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00 AT&T 0 6 10 0 2.63

AT&T has a consensus target price of $38.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.82%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 16.96% 52.58% 10.03% AT&T 9.47% 13.38% 4.75%

Dividends

Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. AT&T pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AT&T beats Advanced Info Service PCL on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

