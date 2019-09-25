Contrasting BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) & Applied DNA Sciences (OTCMKTS:APDN)

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences -221.66% -1,284.19% -229.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and Applied DNA Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BALFOUR BEATTY/S $8.86 billion 0.22 $180.20 million $0.70 8.06 Applied DNA Sciences $3.90 million 2.90 -$11.69 million N/A N/A

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has higher revenue and earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and Applied DNA Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Applied DNA Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Applied DNA Sciences does not pay a dividend. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BALFOUR BEATTY/S beats Applied DNA Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA. It also provides DNAnet, Smart DNA, and Backtrac that are molecular tags to link evidence and offenders to specific crime scenes; Beacon locked optical markers, which create a protected covert screening tool that can be adapted to packaging, security labels, and highvalue assets through inks, varnishes, and coatings; and SigNify IF portable DNA readers that provides real-time authentication of molecular tags. In addition, the company offers Applied DNA Sciences Portal, a software platform that enables customers to manage the security of company-marked goods from point of marking to point of authentication or validation to end of life; and DNA Transfer Systems and Cannabis Tracking System, which offer remote Internet access for real-time monitoring. Further, it provides CertainT Supply Chain Platform that provides proof of product claims for materials, items, or products; and Triathlon PCR systems that allow for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. Additionally, the company offers contract research services for the nucleic acid-based medical and biologic markets; and various RNA based drug and biologic customers for preclinical studies. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

