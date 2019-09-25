CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 15th

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

CPLG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 2,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,906. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

