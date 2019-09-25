Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $220.84 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $444.74 million and approximately $220.84 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00027783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Function X (FX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00142526 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,432.09 or 1.00444337 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000768 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001684 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.