Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $159,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.09.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.78. The stock had a trading volume of 291,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day moving average is $261.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

