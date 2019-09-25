Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Rises 0% Following August Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales rose 5.5% in the month of August. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.09.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day moving average is $261.11. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

