Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Countplus stock remained flat at $A$0.94 ($0.67) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,091 shares. Countplus has a twelve month low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of A$1.00 ($0.71). The company has a market cap of $107.37 million and a P/E ratio of 62.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider Matthew Rowe bought 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$228,800.00 ($162,269.50). Insiders purchased a total of 336,402 shares of company stock valued at $297,034 over the last ninety days.

Countplus Company Profile

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

