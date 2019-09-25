Covesting Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Covesting has a market cap of $1.64 million and $52,834.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00189302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.01013798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.