Covington Capital Management Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 625,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,600. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.