Covington Capital Management Has $6.44 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.74. 150,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

