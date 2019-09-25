Covington Capital Management Has $7.14 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,850,000 after buying an additional 618,290 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 868,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,600,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 45,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

