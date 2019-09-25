Covington Capital Management Sells 1,632 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.73. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 75,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $20,415,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $67,872,979. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

