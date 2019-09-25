Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $7.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $35.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.46 to $35.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $37.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.47 to $38.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 187.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $180,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,396. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $356.12 and a 52-week high of $509.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $464.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a current ratio of 28.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

