Credits (CS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.28 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Mercatox, Tidex and CoinBene. During the last week, Credits has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $1.34 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034050 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,802,824 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, WazirX, Mercatox, COSS and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.