Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.70 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.43), approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.73 ($0.45).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

About Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital and income growth principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in equity and debt segment. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as hotels, education, renewable energy, healthcare, software, pubs, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

