Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.04

Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $12.14. Crown Resorts shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 903,802 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of A$12.31.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crown Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

About Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN)

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates in four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

