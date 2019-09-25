CryCash (CRC) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $524,157.00 and $25,577.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryCash has traded 61.3% higher against the dollar. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,717,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

