Cryptonite (XCN) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $59,668.00 and $30.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,446.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.02015481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02684313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00677544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00700075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00454071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.