CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 1,079 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1,008.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

