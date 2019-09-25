CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 256 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 595.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

PSA stock opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.63. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

