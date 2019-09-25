CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,903,000. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.