CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.